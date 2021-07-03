Petrol price crosses ₹ 100 per litre

Coimbatore

03 July 2021 00:26 IST

After remaining steady for two days, the petrol price was hiked again on Friday and the rate stood at ₹ 100.64 per litre, after an increase of 34 paise per litre.

The petrol price was ₹ 100.03 a litre on Sunday and on Tuesday it further increased to ₹ 100.34 a litre. The rates remained unrevised on Wednesday and Thursday.

The price of diesel per litre was ₹ 94.24 on Friday.

Prasad, a resident of Pappanaickenpalayam who works for a private bike taxi company, said on Friday that he resumed his bike taxi services earlier this week after remaining inactive for two months due to the second wave of COVID-19.

“We are not getting as many trips as we used to and now the petrol price has also increased. It is difficult to manage our finances,” he said.

Various organisations have held demonstrations in the city condemning the fuel price hike last week. On Friday, a group of taxi drivers affiliated with taxi aggregator mobile apps staged a demonstration on Race Course Road demanding an increase in the driver’s share of the total fare, which they alleged was not proportionate to the fuel price hike.

K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, said the fuel price hike will also lead to increase in price of other essential commodities such as vegetables. The fuel prices could be lowered by a few rupees if the dealer’s commission was from the account of the oil companies and not as part of the sales price, he said. Notwithstanding the financial constraints brought about by the pandemic, the Central and State governments must initiate steps to lower the fuel prices at the earliest once the financial situation improves, he said.