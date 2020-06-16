‘Petrol, diesel will be brought under GST’

The Central government will soon bring petrol and diesel under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) with the consent of all the State governments, former MP and BJP’s senior leader C.P. Radhakrishnan said here on Tuesday.
“The true intention of the Central government is to bring the prices of petrol and diesel under GST,” he told presspersons in response to a question on the rising fuel prices. However, he alleged that the State governments had not agreed to the proposal yet.
On the COVID-19 situation in the State, Mr. Radhakrishnan claimed that the State government “admitted” the discrepancies in the death figures of Chennai. The Opposition parties must not be “enemy parties” and must appreciate the efforts taken by the government, he said. The BJP accepts the need to keep places of worship closed to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Chennai and the neighbouring districts, he said. Accusing the Left parties of not condemning Kerala over the Siruvani dam controversy, he said the State government was looking to discuss the issue with the Kerala.
The Centre announced ₹145 crore “in a single day” to the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) in Coimbatore city, Mr. Radhakrishnan said. Any particular grievances regarding the lack of availability of loans to MSMEs would be addressed by a committee of the BJP’s State unit headed by State treasurer S.R. Sekhar, he said.
