Coimbatore

Petrol bomb hurled at house, says BJP functionary

A BJP functionary from Tiruppur claimed that a petrol bomb was hurled at his house when he was off to Palani with family members on Wednesday, said the police.

According to the police, a broken bottle was found in front of the party man’s house and no damage was reported.

Krishnamoorthi, a resident of Bharathidasan Nagar near Tiruppur and a local functionary of the commercial wing of BJP, complained to the Anuparpalayam police that he found a broken bottle with a wick in front of the house when he and family members returned from Palani on Wednesday noon.

The Anuparpalayam police said that Krishnamoorthi and family members left the house for Palani at around 5 a.m. on Wednesday. He found a broken bottle in front of the house when he returned, said a police officer.

Tiruppur City Police Commissioner G. Karthikeyan said that no damage was reported and special teams were investigating on the complaint of Krishnamoorthi.

It is learnt that Krishnamoorthi joined BJP, a few months ago and he was given the post of vice-president of the commercial wing of the party for Angeripalayam zone. His wife was also given a post, said sources.

