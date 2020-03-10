Petrol bomb hurled at Hindu Munnani office in Coimbatore

Coimbatore

10 March 2020 16:32 IST

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) L. Balaji Saravanan along with other police officials inspected the premises around noon

A petrol bomb was hurled at the head office of Hindu Munnani in Kattoor on Tuesday.

According to T. Guna, State executive committee member of Hindu Munnani, the functionaries opened the office in Ranga Konar Street in Kattoor at around 10.45 a.m when they discovered a broken bottle with a white cloth and wick tied on it. Although it is suspected to be hurled in the early hours of Tuesday, the exact time remains unclear, he said.

Speaking to mediapersons, Mr. Guna alleged that the Hindu Munnani is being “repeatedly targeted for the past 10 days” with its district secretary Madukkarai Anand being attacked by miscreants on Wednesday night.

He condemned the police for not arresting the accused involved in the assault case as well as for not providing police security for the Hindu Munnani office. “This shows the carelessness of the police,” Mr. Guna alleged. Kattoor police are investigating.