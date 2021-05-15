Want a furry companion?

The Humane Animal Society, Coimbatore, has some rescues who are ready to go home

Clinton: This five month old would make a loyal-and-loving family pet. Clinton is vaccinated and sterilised.

Mamma

Mamma: Friendly-and-energetic Mamma is searching for a home. She is good with children and is vaccinated and sterilised.

Cookie

Cookie: Once close to death, this friendly girl has beaten all the odds and come out fighting. Now healthy and vaccinated, she will be sterilised at the appropriate age.

Kutti

Kutti: Found abandoned on the streets, this one-year-old is now searching for a family who will cherish him forever. Vaccinated and sterilised, he will bring joy to your life.

Dimple

Dimple: She carried three and a half kg in the form of a tumor when she was rescued. She underwent a surgery to remove the large mass at the ABC and Rescue Cente and is currently making a good recovery. She enjoys her tasty meals and loves nothing more than snoozing in the shade. Dimple will be safe here for as long as she needs us, but we need your help to fund her stay. Could you be Dimple’s sponsor and help us to rescue and treat more innocent senior souls just like her? To know more about darling Dimple or any of our rescued pets, please call us on the number given below.

All pets get free lifetime veterinary care, free vaccinations, and free spay/neuter surgery at appropriate age from Humane Animal Society (HAS). Contact Humane Animal Society @ 93661 27215 from 9 am to 5 pm.