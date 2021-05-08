Want a furry companion?

Karnan

08 May 2021 21:44 IST

The Humane Animal Society, Coimbatore, has some rescues who are ready to go home

Karnan: Left on the streets after the death of his owner, this affectionate three-year-old is searching for a new person to love. Vaccinated and sterilised, he needs a new home.

Heckles

Mr. Heckles: Loyal and protective Heckles is three year old. Vaccinated and sterilised, he is waiting not-so patiently to meet you!

Omega

Omega: This blue-eyed bundle of joy is looking for a life of fun and cuddles.She is two and a half months old and is vaccinated. Omega will be sterilised at the appropriate age.

Sigma

Sigma: Adorable, two and a half month old Sigma is an adventurous soul with a mischievous spirit. Vaccinated, she will be sterilised at the appropriate age.

Tej

Tej: She was rescued with a severe and debilitating skin infection. While such conditions are easy to treat with a combination of medication and nutritious food, when left untreated, they can often prove fatal. Tiny Tej was lucky to be spotted and she is now busy recovering and having fun at our ABC and Rescue Centre. To support this happy young soul while she remains under our care, or to offer her a safe, loving home once she's made a full recovery, please contact us on the number given below:

All pets get free lifetime veterinary care, free annual vaccinations, and free spay/neuter surgery at appropriate age from Humane Animal Society (HAS). Contact Humane Animal Society @ 93661 27215 from 9 am to 5 pm.