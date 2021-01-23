Petpals:Animals for adoption in Coimbatore

Lara

Coimbatore

23 January 2021 17:34 IST

The Humane Animal Society, Coimbatore, has some rescues who are ready to go home

Marsh: This playful five-month-old boy will adore and protect you in return for your unconditional love. Vaccinated and sterilised, he is waiting to meet you.

Apollo: Five-month-old Apollo is full of energy and great with other dogs. Vaccinated, he will be sterilised before adoption.

Chips

Chips: At 50 days of age, Chips is looking for a loving home to grow up in. Vaccinated and dewormed, he will be sterilised at the appropriate age.

Appu

Appu: Calm, friendly and good with dogs, Appu has been waiting a long time for the home she deserves. She has been vaccinated and sterilised.

Marsh

Lara: Rescued while suffering from the debilitating and often fatal virus Canine Distempe, Lara was in bad shape and needed immediate medical treatment. Sadly, there is no cure for Canine Distempe, but with timely and appropriate veterinary intervention, a dogs' life can be saved - although they are typically left with irreparable nervous system damage. Lara responded well to the supportive care given and is now looking and feeling much happier. While the effects of the virus have caused Lara’s tongue to protrude, she is not suffering and is certainly safer and healthier than if she had been left on the streets. To help us make sure that no dog dies without first receiving love, care, and treatment, please choose to sponsor a dog like Lara. For more details, call us on the number given below:

All pets get free lifetime veterinary care, free annual vaccinations, and free spay/neuter surgery at appropriate age from Humane Animal Society (HAS). Contact Humane Animal Society @ 93661 27215 from 9 am to 5 pm.