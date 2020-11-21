Animals for adoption in Coimbatore

Chandler

21 November 2020 16:29 IST

The Humane Animal Society, Coimbatore, has some rescues who are ready to go home

Chandler: At around two and a half years of age, this beautiful-boy is looking for an active and loving family to join. Vaccinated and sterilized, he is waiting to meet you.

Tommy

Tommy: Active-Tommy is around three and a half years old. He is vaccinated, sterilized, and patiently waiting to find a home.

Marshmallow

Marshmallow: This 60-day-old is playful and loving in equal measure. Vaccinated, she will be sterilized at the appropriate age.

Ricky

Ricky: Three-year-old Ricky is affectionate and friendly. He is vaccinated and sterilized.

Jennifer

Jennifer: This little feline was rescued with a fractured hind limb after meeting with an accident. Her legs had to be amputated to prevent further suffering. Jennifer is recovering well and she would love to find a safe, loving home in which she will be cherished and protected. Until then, we are looking for a generous sponsor to help cover her care costs while she remains with us. Could you help friendly Jennifer? To know more, please do call us on the number given below.

All pets adopted receive free life-time veterinary care, including vaccinations and spay/neuter surgery at appropriate age from Humane Animal Society (HAS). Contact Humane Animal Society at 93661 27215 from 9 am to 5 pm