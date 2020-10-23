Want a furry companion?

Kathy

Coimbatore

23 October 2020 18:18 IST

The Humane Animal Society, Coimbatore, has some rescues who are ready to go home

Kathy: At around one and a half years of age, this calm, affectionate — and — loyal lady has been patiently waiting for you to find her. She has been vaccinated and sterilized.

Clark: Good with other dogs, this active — and — friendly boy is between two and three years of age. He has been vaccinated and sterilized.

Max

Max: Playful — and — alert Max is two and a half months old and can't wait to meet a family he can grow up with. Vaccinated, he will be sterilized at the appropriate age.

Muffin

Muffin: This 55-days-old pup is a bundle of love and fun, and along with her sister Caramel, she needs a forever home. Vaccinated, both will be sterilized at the appropriate age.

Phoenix

Phoenix: At five months of age, this little soul was in excruciating pain when rescued. He had fractures on both fore limbs and did nothing but lie down and feel miserable for the first few days under our care. Thankfully, Phoenix now enjoys spending time with our team. Despite not being able to walk for the first couple of weeks, he is now happier with each passing day. Phoenix is slowly walking and loves lazing about in the shade, watching the activities going on around him. On his way to a full recovery, could you help us support Phoenix for the rest of his time with us by sponsoring his care needs? To know more, please connect with us.

All pets get free life-time veterinary care, free annual vaccinations, and free spay/neuter surgery at appropriate age from Humane Animal Society (HAS). Contact Humane Animal Society @ 93661 27215 from 9 am to 5 pm.