Want a furry companion?

Gigi

Coimbatore

12 February 2021 17:49 IST

The Humane Animal Society, Coimbatore, has some rescues who are ready to go home

Gigi: She is friendly and loving once she trusts you. She is one and a half years old and is vaccinated and sterilized. Her favorite hobby is walking.

Kathy: Friendly Kathy is two years old and would make a loyal and loving companion. She has been vaccinated and sterilized.

Snoop

Snoop: This energetic three year old is friendly with humans but not with dogs. He loves to walk, run, and play. Vaccinated and sterilized, his new owners must be able to handle large breeds of dog.

Dammy

Dammy: Three-year-old Dammy is looking for a safe, loving home to spend the rest of her life in. Sweet and affectionate, she has been vaccinated and sterilized.

Maya

Maya: She is five months old and was rescued with fractures to both her hind legs. After her initial assessment and treatment, she was prescribed a period of bed rest and highly nutritious food. Her legs are healing and she is no longer in pain. We are hopeful that she will soon be back frolicking around. To help Maya get back on all four paws again, please consider becoming her sponsor, or make a pledge to adopt her once her treatment is over. For more details about Maya or any of our rescued pets, please call us on the number given below:

All pets get free lifetime veterinary care, free annual vaccinations, and free spay/neuter surgery at appropriate age from Humane Animal Society (HAS). Contact Humane Animal Society @ 93661 27215 from 9 am to 5 pm.