Want a furry companion?

Manik

Coimbatore

06 February 2021 16:06 IST

The Humane Animal Society, Coimbatore, has some rescues who are ready to go home

Manik: Six-month-old Manik is friendly, playful and healthy. Vaccinated and sterilized, he deserves a loving, forever home.

Chandler: At around two and a half years of age, this active and loving boy needs a home with space to run and play. He is vaccinated and sterilized.

Pixie

Pixie: She is a loving, energetic and healthy girl who can be your most loyal companion. Vaccinated and sterilized, could she join your family?

Misty

Misty: Loving and gentle, Misty is a calm and great with other dogs. She would do well in a peaceful home environment, and has been vaccinated and sterilized.

Berry

Berry: Berry had to have his forelimb amputated after rescued with a open fracture that left his bones exposed. He is now doing well post-surgery. He does not have have anyone in his community to care for him long-term, and so it wouldn’t be safe for Berry to be released once he has fully recovered. So, he will remain under our care for as long as he needs us. To help us provide urgent care and treatment for more dogs like Berry, please consider becoming the sponsor of a rescued pet in need. To know more, please call us on the number given below.

All pets receive free lifetime veterinary care, free annual vaccinations, and free spay/neuter surgery at appropriate age from Humane Animal Society (HAS). Contact Humane Animal Society @ 93661 27215 from 9 am to 5 pm.