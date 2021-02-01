Animals for adoption in Coimbatore

Rudhra: Between five and six years of age, this handsome and friendly chap deserves a loving, forever home. He is vaccinated and sterilised.
Helen
Helen: Great with other dogs, Helen is around two and a half years old, active and loving. She is vaccinated and sterilised.
Robbie
Robbie: This three-month-old girl is fun, loving, friendly, active, and great with other dogs. Vaccinated, she will be sterilised at the appropriate age.
Gigi
Gigi: One and a half-year-old Gigi is very loving once she learns to trust you. Vaccinated and sterilised, she is fit and healthy.
Leo
Leo: Leo was rescued after struck down by a passing vehicle. The accident left his hind leg irreparably fractured in many places. If not spotted and rescued, this old boy would have died. Thanks to kind and timely assistance, Leo now has a fighting chance of survival and a peaceful, safe retirement ahead of him. While his leg had to be amputated, Leo is recovering well and enjoys basking in the sunshine while being hand-fed treats! To help us give love, treatment, and care to more injured animals in need, please consider sponsoring Leo and/or the costs of his ongoing medical and therapeutic needs. For more details, please call us on the number given below.
All pets get free lifetime veterinary care, free annual vaccinations, and free spay/neuter surgery at appropriate age from Humane Animal Society (HAS). Contact Humane Animal Society @ 93661 27215 from 9 am to 5 pm.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath