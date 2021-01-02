Animals for adoption in Coimbatore

Apple: This two month old is cute and loving. Vaccinated, she will be sterilised at the appropriate age.
Oreo
Oreo: Loving-and-playful Oreo is two and a half months old. Vaccinated, he will be sterilised at the appropriate age.
Todo
Todo: At eight years of age, Todo is active, friendly and well-behaved. He has been vaccinated and sterilised.
Milo
Milo: At around two years of age, Milo is searching for a home in which he will be loved and safe. He has been vaccinated and sterilised.
Agni
Agni: This friendly-boy had to undergo amputation surgery for his injured leg after being struck down by a vehicle. Agni is now recovering and is coping well with his three legs. However, without a community to care for him or a loving home in which he can be safe, Agni will remain under our care for as long as he needs us. To help us provide lifelong support and love for more dogs like Agni, please consider sponsoring one of our long-term residents. To know more about our sponsorship packages, please call us on the number given below.
All pets adopted receive lifelong veterinary care, free annual vaccinations, and free spay/neuter surgery at appropriate age from Humane Animal Society (HAS). Contact Humane Animal Society @ 93661 27215 from 9 am to 5 pm.
