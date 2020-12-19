Want a furry companion?

Kathy

Coimbatore

19 December 2020 16:46 IST

The Humane Animal Society, Coimbatore, has some rescues who are ready to go home

Kathy: At around two years of age, Kathy is a calm and loving. Good with both dogs and humans, she has been vaccinated and sterilised.

Manik: Handsome mischief maker Manik is active and friendly with other dogs! Vaccinated, he will be sterilised at the appropriate age.

Chandler

Chandler: Between two and three years of age, this bouncy and friendly boy will fit perfectly into an active-household. He has been vaccinated and sterilised.

Marsh

Marsh: Four-month-old Marsh is friendly but has great protective instincts and would keep you and your home safe. Vaccinated, he will be sterilised at the appropriate age.

Paulie

Paulie: Tiny Paulie was rescued with a fracture on both her hind leg and pelvis. Unable to move for the first few days, she was placed under critical care. Her leg had to be amputated to save her life, and ever since undergoing surgery, little Paulie has been busy showing us all what a brave pup she is! She loves to play with her fellow companions and follow her favorite humans around. Though she is making great progress, her care needs will remain for some weeks to come. To help us support more pups in need, just like adorable Paulie, please consider sponsoring her or any of our rescued pets. For more details on sponsorship, please contact us on the number given below.

All pets receive free lifetime veterinary care, free annual vaccinations, and free spay/neuter surgery at appropriate age from Humane Animal Society (HAS). Contact Humane Animal Society @ 93661 27215 from 9 am and 5 pm.