Dogs for adoption in Coimbatore

The Humane Animal Society, Coimbatore, has some rescues who are ready to go home

Bambi: Five — month — old Bambi is desperate to join a loving family. She is friendly and good with other dogs. Bambi has been vaccinated and will be sterilized at the appropriate age.

Basil

Basil: Gentle — and — loving Basil can be your best friend. At 10 months of age, she is vaccinated, sterilized, healthy and in her prime.

Berlin

Berlin: Active — and — playful Berlin is five months old. Vaccinated, he will be sterilized at the appropriate age.

Huggi

Huggi: At around one and a half years of age, this loving — and — loyal girl will be a wonderful addition to any family. She is vaccinated and sterilized.

Lexi

Lexi: Lexi’s snout was caught in a rabbit snare. The wire sunk deep into her neck leaving her wounded. While she is beginning to heal and has learnt to trust us, it may be many weeks before her wound heals completely. Until that time, could you help us to support lovely Lexi by becoming her sponsor? With various sponsor packages available, to know more, please call us on the number given below.

All pets get free lifetime veterinary care, free annual vaccinations, and free spay/neuter surgery at appropriate age from Humane Animal Society (HAS). Contact Humane Animal Society @ 93661 27215 from 9.00 am to 5.00 pm.