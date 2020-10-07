Want a furry companion?

The Humane Animal Society, Coimbatore, has some rescues who are ready to go home

Jazz: Three and a half — month — old Jazz is playful and friendly. Vaccinated, she will be sterilized at the appropriate age.

Simbu

Simbu: This alert and energetic four — month — old boy has a sweet nature and would love to watch over you and your family. Vaccinated, he will be sterilized at the appropriate age.

Mowgli

Mowgli: Mowgli is three and a half — month — old and is patiently waiting for a forever home, along with his adorable brother, Max. Vaccinated, he will be sterilized at the appropriate age.

Chandler

Chandler: At around two and a half years of age, Chandler is cheerful and energetic and would suit an active family. He has been vaccinated and sterilized.

Pearl

Pearl: Pearl was rescued with a severe spinal injury after a vehicle hit her. She is now able to move short distances with her forelimbs. While she is making slight improvements, her progress is slow. Pearl requires a lot of care, treatment, and love. Dogs like Pearl take up a lot of our resources, and to enable us to give her — and many others like her — the constant care they need, we are asking for your help. To know more about sponsoring, please call us on the number given below.

All pets get free lifetime veterinary care, free annual vaccinations, and free spay/neuter surgery at appropriate age from Humane Animal Society (HAS). Contact Humane Animal Society @93661 27215 from 9 am to 5 pm.