Want a furry companion?

Babloo

Coimbatore

02 October 2020 19:14 IST

The Humane Animal Society, Coimbatore, has some rescues who are ready to go home

Babloo: Five — month — old Babloo is a loving — and — highly alert girl. Vaccinated, she will be sterilized at the appropriate age.

Bambi: This calm — and — friendly four month old is great with other dogs and loves human company. Vaccinated, she will be sterilized at the appropriate age.

Helen

Helen: Helen is around two and a half years old. She is energetic, friendly, and playful. She would make a wonderful pet for an active family. She has been vaccinated and sterilized.

Pickle

Pickle: Three — month — old Pickle loves eating, snoozing, and playing. Vaccinated, she will be sterilized at the appropriate age.

Kattappa

Kattapa:Kattapa was struck down by a vehicle and is now struggling to recover from a spinal injury under our care. He is senior and enjoys resting in the fresh air outside of his kennel after his physiotherapy sessions. He also loves slurping his specially made soft meals with his few remaining teeth. Though he is showing some improvement, his age makes everything harder for him. Could you help senior Kattapa on his journey to a happier retirement by sponsoring his care costs? To know more, please call us on the number given below:

All pets get free life-time veterinary care, free annual vaccinations, and free spay/neuter surgery at appropriate age from Humane Animal Society (HAS). Contact Humane Animal Society @ 93661 27215 from 9 am to 5 pm.