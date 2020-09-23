Animals for adoption in Coimbatore

The Humane Animal Society, Coimbatore, has some rescues who are ready to go home

Kathy: Kathy is loving, calm, and friendly with everyone. She is one and a half years old and is both vaccinated and sterilized.

Michael

Michael: At around two years of age, this cute-and-alert boy is full of love that he is ready to share with you. He is vaccinated and sterilized.

Pickle

Pickle: Three-month-old Pickle loves to play and be cuddled. Perfect as an apartment pet, she is vaccinated and will be sterilized at the appropriate age.

Snowy

Snowy: This active-and-loving girl is 50 days old and she needs a loving home. Snowy will be vaccinated and sterilized at the appropriate age.

Berlin

Berlin: Four-month-old Berlin was found in excruciating pain with a fracture to his hind limb when he was rescued. His leg has begun to heal and he is now affectionate and active. Berlin will soon be ready to find a loving home. You could also help the animals in our shelter heal by sponsoring their treatment costs, or offering them a home to recover in. For more information about helping a hurt young animal like Berlin, please get in touch with us on the number given below:

All pets get free lifetime veterinary care, free annual vaccinations, and free spay/neuter surgery at appropriate age from Humane Animal Society (HAS). Contact Humane Animal Society @ 9366127215 from 9 am to 5 pm