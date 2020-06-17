Want a furry companion?

Bear: Watchful and alert, this friendly three month old has been vaccinated. He will be sterilized at the appropriate age.
Clark: Two and a half year-old-Clark is friendly and would make a good companion. Vaccinated, he will be sterilized before adoption.
Fuzzy: This soft and affectionate girl is two months old. Vaccinated, she will be sterilized at the appropriate age.
Wendy: Playful and loving-Wendy is great with other dogs and humans and would make a wonderful addition to any family. She is one and a half years old and is vaccinated and sterilized.
Millie: She was rescued with a skin condition that was causing her great pain and discomfort. Though she responded very well to treatment and made a full recovery, she began to show symptoms of a secondary illness a few weeks later. This caused her skin condition to flare up again. Millie is one of our most gentle and loving patients, and we want her to get better so that we can find her a home. In the meantime, could you help Millie recover by sponsoring the cost of her treatment? To know more about darling Millie or any of our rescued pets, please call us on the number below.
All pets get free life-time veterinary care, free annual vaccinations, and free spay neuter surgery at appropriate age from Humane Animal Society (HAS). Contact Humane Animal Society @ 93661 27215 from 9 am to 5 pm.
