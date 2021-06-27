Petitions under CM’s grievance redressal scheme reviewed

Namakkal

27 June 2021 18:51 IST

District Collector Shreya P.Singh reviewed the progress of petitions received to the district under Ungal Thokuthiyil Muthalamiachar scheme recenlty and advised officials to address the grievances at the earliest.

Ms. Singh conducted a meeting with senior officials here and directed them to conduct field visits and address the petitions received by them online at the earliest. She also directed officials to review the petitions in a humane manner and not to reject petitions without valid reasons. Ms. Singh also instructed officials that if a petitioner could benefit under an alternative scheme, necessary measures should be taken on this regard.

