Coimbatore

Petitions under CM’s grievance redressal scheme reviewed

District Collector Shreya P.Singh reviewed the progress of petitions received to the district under Ungal Thokuthiyil Muthalamiachar scheme recenlty and advised officials to address the grievances at the earliest.

Ms. Singh conducted a meeting with senior officials here and directed them to conduct field visits and address the petitions received by them online at the earliest. She also directed officials to review the petitions in a humane manner and not to reject petitions without valid reasons. Ms. Singh also instructed officials that if a petitioner could benefit under an alternative scheme, necessary measures should be taken on this regard.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 27, 2021 6:51:29 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/petitions-under-cms-grievance-redressal-scheme-reviewed/article35002871.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY