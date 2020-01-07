Petitions submitted seeking recounting

Alleging irregularities in the counting of votes polled for electing Kuttapalayam panchayat president in Chennimalai Panchayat Union, a candidate, who lost the election, along with section of villagers, submitted a petition to the Collector seeking recounting.

In his petition, Sivakumar said that during counting of votes on January 2, he was leading in wards from 1 to 9 when the counting was stopped for three hours.

Counting

After the counting resumed, Renukadevi was declared winner hastily, he said and added that irregularities had taken place during the counting and wanted the votes to be recounted.

In another petition submitted by a candidate, who contested for the post of Panchayat Union Ward 3 member, he claimed that irregularities had taken place in the counting of votes and sought recounting.

Mistakes

Likewise, a candidate, who contested for Panchayat Union Ward 4 member in Gobichettipalayam Panchayat Union, said that polling officials committed mistakes during counting of votes.

Though he had highlighted the mistakes during the counting process, no action was taken and the results were announced.

Fake certificate

He said that a candidate had submitted fake community certificate and contested for Sirumugai panchayat president post in T.N. Palayam Panchayat Union and had also won the election. Hence, he wanted action taken against the winner.