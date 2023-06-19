HamberMenu
Petitions submitted during grievance redress day at Salem, Namakkal

June 19, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The weekly grievance redress day was held at the Salem and Namakkal Collectorates on Monday. In Namakkal, Forest Minister distributed welfare assistance to beneficiaries.

Nataraj, a resident of Kannankurichi, and his relatives came to the Salem Collectorate and submitted a petition alleging that due to underground drainage work, mud was dumped over the road. Last week, while Nataraj’s son Kavesh (12) was walking on the road, a government bus hit him and he died on the spot. They alleged that shoddy work led to the death of the boy. They added that compensation should be provided to the victim’s family, besides government job to one of the family members.

Likewise, folk artists submitted a petition stating that the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court had banned only the Kuravan-Kurathi Attam. “But, the police are not permitting us to perform Naiyandi Melam, Karakattam, and Mayilattam, which has affected our livelihood. The police should give permission to conduct these folk dances in villages,” they added.

At the Namakkal Collectorate, District Collector S. Uma received 406 petitions from the public. At a function held at the Collectorate, Minister of Forests M. Mathiventhan distributed welfare assistance worth ₹4.70 lakh to 41 beneficiaries.

Sewing machines were distributed to 12 differently abled people and patta to three beneficiaries at the function. Rajya Sabha MP K.R.N. Rajeshkumar and officials participated.

