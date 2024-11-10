Petitions found in bus stand; Deputy BDO suspended for negligence in Salem

The Attur Deputy Block Development Officer (BDO) was placed under suspension for negligence on Sunday following complaints that the petitions submitted by the public to the Salem Collector were reportedly found in the Chinna Salem bus stand in Kallakurichi district.

Five residents of Arasanatham, near Attur in Salem district, submitted petitions to Collector R. Brindha Devi during the weekly grievances redress meeting on November 4 at the Collectorate demanding land patta, houses under the Kalaignar Kanavu Illam scheme, and drainage for their locality. These petitions were acknowledged by the Collectorate officials and forwarded to Attur BDO M. Paramasivam for further action.

Meanwhile, petitioners (residents of Arasanatham) alleged that a few people found their petitions on the premises of the Chinna Salem bus stand in Kallakurichi district and handed over it to them. The petitioners sent a complaint to the Chief Minister Complaint Cell regarding this and the District Collector ordered an inquiry into the issue. Meanwhile, the issue spread on social media that the petitions submitted by the residents were found in a garbage bin at the Chinna Salem bus stand.

The Revenue officials, led by Attur Tahsildar Balaji, conducted an inquiry and found that Attur Deputy BDO E. Mohanraj missed the petitions when he brought them to Attur from Salem in a bus. Following this, on Sunday, the Collector issued the suspension order to the Deputy BDO for handling the petitions in a negligent way.

In an explanation letter to the District Collector, the Attur BDO said that on November 5, when Mr. Mohanraj came to Attur from Salem in a Kallakurichi bus, he missed the bag that contained the petitions. Later, the bus driver called one of the petitioners, S. Gandhimathi, and handed over the petitions. The petitions were not found in the garbage bin as mentioned in social media, the BDO said.