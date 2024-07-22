ADVERTISEMENT

Petitions Committee to visit Dharmapuri

Published - July 22, 2024 10:57 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

Ahead of the Petitions Committee’s visit to the district District Collector K. Shanthi has invited the public to send their grievances to the committee. According to the administration, a petition may carry one specific long pending public grievance about a single department. Grievances shall not be individual in nature, about issues that are sub-judice, or related to old age pension, housing scheme, or related claims to any other welfare scheme.

Petitions may be addressed to the Chairperson, Petitions Committee, Tamil Nadu Assembly, Chennai 600 009. If a single petitioner filed multiple petitions, only one such petition shall be taken into consideration based on the significance of the issue highlighted.

The last date for submitting petitions is July 31, 2024. Petitions received thereafter will be rejected, the administration stated.

