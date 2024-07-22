GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Petitions Committee to visit Dharmapuri

Updated - July 22, 2024 10:58 pm IST

Published - July 22, 2024 10:57 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

Ahead of the Petitions Committee’s visit to the district District Collector K. Shanthi has invited the public to send their grievances to the committee. According to the administration, a petition may carry one specific long pending public grievance about a single department. Grievances shall not be individual in nature, about issues that are sub-judice, or related to old age pension, housing scheme, or related claims to any other welfare scheme.

Petitions may be addressed to the Chairperson, Petitions Committee, Tamil Nadu Assembly, Chennai 600 009. If a single petitioner filed multiple petitions, only one such petition shall be taken into consideration based on the significance of the issue highlighted.

The last date for submitting petitions is July 31, 2024. Petitions received thereafter will be rejected, the administration stated.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.