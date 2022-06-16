Petitioners can meet Coimbatore CoP from noon to 1 p.m. on weekdays

Petitioners can meet City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan from noon to 1 p.m. from Monday to Fridays and represent their grievances, a city police release said.

However, in the event of urgency, the petitioners could meet the Commissioner during office hours at any point in time, the release added.

The City Police cautioned that visitors who took photographs with the City Police Commissioner and Deputy Commissioners of Police should not use them for any other purpose. Flaunting the photographs by saying that the police officers in the picture were their friends or relatives and making an attempt to gain something out of such acts would attract severe punishment as per the legal provisions, the police said.