Petition seeks re-laying of road at Bhavani block

January 29, 2024 06:34 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - ERODE

A resident of Serayampalayam village in Perundalaiyur village panchayat, Bhavani block, has requested the district administration to expedite the re-laying of the road, which is causing difficulties for the residents.

During the grievance day meeting at the District Collectorate on Monday, S.A. Nallaiyan submitted a petition regarding the poor road conditions in the village where 150 families have been residing for many years. The existing road was completely damaged and Anthiyur MLA A.G. Venkatachalam laid the foundation stone for a new tar-topped road. Officials were instructed to survey the road and lay a quality road, but so far no survey has been conducted. Instead, gravel was laid on the road that is not even suitable for walking. Despite representations made to the panchayat and Gobichettipalayam block development office, no action has been taken yet, the petition said, calling upon the district administration to carry out a survey to re-lay the road.

Condemning the delay in re-laying the road, Mr. Nallaiyan blew a conch at the Collectorate.

