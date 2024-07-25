ADVERTISEMENT

Petition in Coimbatore seeks establishment of special cells to prevent honour killings

Updated - July 25, 2024 05:57 pm IST

Published - July 25, 2024 05:55 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The People’s Union for Civil Liberties and the Shankar Social Justice Charitable Trust have petitioned the Inspector General of Police - West Zone to comply with Supreme Court guidelines and establish a special cell in each district to prevent honour killings and harassment.

ADVERTISEMENT

D. Sekar Annadurai and Kavusalya of the Shankar Social Justice Charitable Trust have drawn the IG’s attention to Justice V. Ramasubramanian’s ruling while disposing of writ petition 26991 of 2014 and the Shakti Vahini versus Union of India judgement in March 2018.

According to the guidelines, police in each district should form a special cell comprising the Superintendent of Police, District Social Welfare Officer, and Adi Dravidar Welfare Officer. This special cell should take immediate action on harassment and threats and prevent honour killings. The cell should function round-the-clock, with its phone numbers publicised. The State should also provide funds for temporary accommodation for inter-caste marriage couples and their long-term rehabilitation.

The petition stated that the police should proactively curb honour killings and threats instead of merely filing an FIR after the offence is committed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US