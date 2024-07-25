Petition filed to comply with SC guidelines to prevent honour killings

The People’s Union for Civil Liberties and the Shankar Social Justice Charitable Trust have petitioned the Inspector General of Police - West Zone to comply with Supreme Court guidelines and establish a special cell in each district to prevent honour killings and harassment.

D. Sekar Annadurai and Kavusalya of the Shankar Social Justice Charitable Trust have drawn the IG’s attention to Justice V. Ramasubramanian’s ruling while disposing of writ petition 26991 of 2014 and the Shakti Vahini versus Union of India judgement in March 2018.

According to the guidelines, police in each district should form a special cell comprising the Superintendent of Police, District Social Welfare Officer, and Adi Dravidar Welfare Officer. This special cell should take immediate action on harassment and threats and prevent honour killings. The cell should function round-the-clock, with its phone numbers publicised. The State should also provide funds for temporary accommodation for inter-caste marriage couples and their long-term rehabilitation.

The petition stated that the police should proactively curb honour killings and threats instead of merely filing an FIR after the offence is committed.