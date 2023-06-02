Petition box to be placed at housing board office in Erode

June 02, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - ERODE

A petition box would be placed at the Erode Housing Board office at Sampath Nagar for people to drop their petitions related to land acquisition and other complaints related to housing.

A release said that Minister for Housing and Rural Development S. Muthusamy had announced that boxes would be kept at the offices and people can drop petitions for redress of grievances. Hence, issues related to land acquisition for constructing tenements by the board can be taken up with the officials directly through petitions. The box would be placed on June 3 and people can submit petitions on all the working days, the release added.