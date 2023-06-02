HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Petition box to be placed at housing board office in Erode

June 02, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

 A petition box would be placed at the Erode Housing Board office at Sampath Nagar for people to drop their petitions related to land acquisition and other complaints related to housing.

A release said that Minister for Housing and Rural Development S. Muthusamy had announced that boxes would be kept at the offices and people can drop petitions for redress of grievances. Hence, issues related to land acquisition for constructing tenements by the board can be taken up with the officials directly through petitions. The box would be placed on June 3 and people can submit petitions on all the working days, the release added.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.