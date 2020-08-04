Petition against BJP leader for tweet on A. Raja

A group of advocates in Coimbatore on Tuesday accused BJP youth wing national president A.P. Muruganandam of indulging in casteist slur against former Minister and DMK MP A. Raja, who belonged to the Scheduled Caste.

In a petition submitted to the City Police Commissioner, the advocate sought registration of case against Mr. Muruganandam under provisions of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for his remarks on Mr. Raja on Twitter on Sunday.

The petition said that Mr. Muruganandam’s posted a tweet, which could be roughly translated as “there is nothing sacred in this world - Tihar Raja your birth is that way”. This was an attempt to belittle Mr. Raja on the basis of his caste, they alleged. The BJP leader had posted another tweet alluding that DMK cadres “are that way”, the petition added.