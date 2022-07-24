Pethikuttai chosen for Coimbatore’s wildlife rescue, treatment and rehabilitation centre

Pethikuttai is easy to access and it shares boundaries with the water storage area of Bhavani Sagar Reservoir. | Photo Credit: FIle photo

A rescue, treatment and rehabilitation centre (RTRC) for wildlife announced for Coimbatore district will come up at Pethikuttai, near Sirumugai.

The Centre will be spread over 50 hectares and officials of Coimbatore Forest Division are preparing the blueprints of the facilities with assistance of experts.

The State government announced the three RTRCs for Coimbatore, Tiruchi and Tirunelveli districts in October last year. Officials with the Forest Department said Pethikuttai in Sirumugai forest range was chosen in Coimbatore district considering various factors.

S. Ramasubramanian, Conservator of Forests (Coimbatore Circle) and Field Director of Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR), said the land identified at Pethikuttai was easy to access. “Sirumugai forest range is home to three key species such as elephant, tiger and leopard. Availability of water is another factor as Pethikuttai shares boundaries with the water storage area of the Bhavani Sagar Reservoir,” he said.

The RTRC will be used for the treatment and rehabilitation of sick, injured and orphaned wild animals. As per the current plan, it will have animal enclosures, treatment centre, staff for the centre, operation theatre and open enclosures for carnivores and herbivores. The facility will serve all the seven forest ranges of the Coimbatore Forest Division, the nearby Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve, the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, ATR and other forest divisions in the neighbouring districts.

Mr. Ramasubramanian said a similar facility was functional in Mysuru, model of which would be consulted for the RTRC to be set up at Pethikuttai. The plan readied by the Forest Department would be sent to the State government for its approval. An initial sum of ₹6 crore was expected to start the centre in the first phase.

In a recent visit to Pethikuttai, Forest Minister K. Ramachandran enquired officials about the progress of the project and asked them to expedite works.

Pethikuttai witnessed the highest number of elephant deaths in Coimbatore division in the past few years and the establishment of the RTRC in the same landscape would boost efforts by the Forest Department to study reasons for the fatalities and offer early treatment for sick animals, said another Forest official.