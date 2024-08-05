Pet trade threatens the future of endemic ornamental spiders in India

The illegal pet trade could be endangering the survival of a genus of rare tarantulas endemic only to India and Sri Lanka known as Poecilotheria, warn conservationists and researchers.

The aroboreal tarantulas, commonly known as ornamental tarantulas have become sought-after by collectors the world over for their beautiful and striking colouration patterns. Though in recent years, they have come under the Wildlife Protection Act and the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Flora and Fauna (CITES) – a multilateral treaty that protects plants and animals from international trade, experts worry that not enough is being done to prevent them from being removed from local habitats and traded internationally. “With the trade in native wildlife species linked to the pet trade only increasing, it seems likely that the trade in tarantulas and spiders continues unabated,” said Shekhar Kumar Niraj, regional manager, South Asia Wildlife Justice Commission and former country head of TRAFFIC India.

Mr. Niraj said during his time working with Trade Records Analysis of Flora and Fauna in Commerce (TRAFFIC) and the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB), he had busted two attempted cases of trafficking of ornamental tarantulas.

“In the two cases, people posing as tourists from France and Belgium were attempting to smuggle the animals outside the country,” said Mr. Niraj, adding that tourists often picked up the animals while going on treks through their habitats. “This shows that they are highly trained in understanding the behaviour and life cycle of the species,” he added.

According to researchers, there are seven species of ornamental tarantulas in India, and seven in Sri Lanka, while there are species such as Poecilotheria hanumavilasumica that are found in both countries.

Online marketplaces continue to sell ornamental tarantulas starting at ₹2,000. The Salem ornamental tarantula (Poecilotheria formosa), listed by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) as “endangered”, retails online for around ₹10,000 on certain websites selling exotic animals.

When contacted, Sanjay Molur, executive director of the Zoo Outreach Organisation, said that the trade in ornamental tarantulas dates back to over two decades, and that there was little to no protection for the species till the recent amendments to the Wildlife Protection Act in 2022, while Sri Lanka included all Poecilotheria species under CITES, which regulates their trade internationally.

“However, protection doesn’t happen on paper,” said Mr. Molur, citing a lack of awareness about the tarantulas, among other factors, as being among the reasons for their continued presence in the global pet trade.

“At present, conservation is heavily reliant on enforcement agencies. We need a stakeholder-driven conservation model that will work towards protecting lesser-studied species like ornamental tarantulas from being lost to the pet trade,” said Mr. Molur, adding that other factors that threaten the species, such as habitat loss, persecution and habitat degradation too need to be tackled to ensure their protection.

Mr. Niraj said mapping the habitats of the species is of paramount importance. “Understanding their habitats and the ecological niches that these species occupy should be the first step towards conserving the genus. The Forest Department staff, in-charge of protecting these areas then need to be trained in identifying the species so that they can prevent them from being removed from the habitats,” said Mr. Niraj.

N. Moinudheen, an independent wildlife researcher based in the Nilgiris, said that apart from two species of ornamental tarantulas that are present in the district, there are other species of rare spiders, such as the Nilgiri large burrowing spider (Haploclastus nilgirinus), that also need protection. “Very little is known about these species, their ranges, population numbers and other factors to gauge how well they are doing out in the wild. Their habitats need to be protected so that we can at the very least, collect baseline data about their ranges to help in their conservation,” he added.

Conservationists from the State said local communities living in proximity to these species need to be educated on the spiders and their roles in the local ecosystem.

“The Forest Department, too, should inform them that the spiders are protected under the Wildlife Protection Act, so that they do not unwittingly become embroiled in the poaching of these species for the international pet trade,” said a prominent conservationist from Tamil Nadu.