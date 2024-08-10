ADVERTISEMENT

PET teacher attacks students in Salem, video goes viral on social media

Published - August 10, 2024 08:49 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A video showing a physical education teacher from a private school attacking students went viral on social media on Saturday.

In the video, Annamalai, a PE teacher at a private higher secondary school in Kolathur, Salem district, is seen assaulting students, allegedly for not performing well in a football match. The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) circulated the video online, calling for action against the teacher and warning of a protest.

Salem District Chief Educational Officer (CEO) M. Kabir stated that instructions had been issued to serve a show cause notice regarding the incident and assured that action would be taken against the teacher.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US