PET teacher attacks students in Salem, video goes viral on social media

Published - August 10, 2024 08:49 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A video showing a physical education teacher from a private school attacking students went viral on social media on Saturday.

In the video, Annamalai, a PE teacher at a private higher secondary school in Kolathur, Salem district, is seen assaulting students, allegedly for not performing well in a football match. The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) circulated the video online, calling for action against the teacher and warning of a protest.

Salem District Chief Educational Officer (CEO) M. Kabir stated that instructions had been issued to serve a show cause notice regarding the incident and assured that action would be taken against the teacher.

