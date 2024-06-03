Pet owners bear the brunt of dog bite cases in Coimbatore

Pet owners across Coimbatore express growing concern over the recent restrictions imposed by multiple resident welfare associations regarding dog leashing and muzzling.

Some of these regulations, which aim to enhance public safety, have sparked a debate among residents, highlighting a divide between community safety and pet owners’ rights.

The new rules, introduced by a few associations in Ram Nagar, Sai Baba Colony, K.K. Pudur and R.S. Puram, mandate that all dogs must be leashed and muzzled while in public spaces. This move comes in response to the recent incident of a pet dog biting a 10-year-old girl in the district.

Further, certain associations have implemented a ‘No street dogs’ policy, forbidding residents from feeding or offering shelter to them.

However, Sivakumar, Head of General Medicine Department at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH), said that out of the five to six dog bite cases they received monthly over the past two years, a majority involved pets rather than stray animals. “Moreover, these dogs often serve as street guards,” he added.

Many pet owners find the new regulations unwelcome, enduring harassment when walking their dogs, despite their neutral temperament and lack of aggression. “Since the dog bite cases surfaced, people on the roads have threatened my dog multiple times, even though she’s well-behaved and harmless,” said Jayalakshmi Jayaraman, a pet owner in Ram Nagar.

Residents argue that the measures are too restrictive and overlook the well-being of the animals. “Leashing and muzzling all dogs is an overreaction,” said Ramya Menon, a dog owner. “Not all dogs are aggressive, and such measures can cause stress and anxiety for the otherwise well-behaved pets.”

Veterinarians and animal behaviourists in the city have also shared their perspectives. Arvind Kumar, a veterinarian, said that while leashing was generally advisable, muzzling should be used selectively. “Muzzling is not the solution and should not be a blanket rule for all pets. It’s important to consider the individual behaviour and needs of each dog,” he said.

Viable solutions

Jagan Mathew, founder of The Bark House, a boarding centre for dogs in Coimbatore, emphasised the importance of responsible dog ownership. He said prospective owners should research the nature of a breed, as each breed was suited for specific activities like hunting, retrieving, or guarding. “People can also seek help from trainers to learn more and socialise their dogs from a young age,” he suggested.

Additionally, the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) emphasised the necessity of counselling for pet owners. “Owners may not always be aware of their dog’s breed, characteristics, and how they should be treated. We will soon launch a drive to provide owners with counselling,” said Aparna Sunku, vice-president, Coimbatore SPCA.