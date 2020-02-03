Coimbatore-based Pawsome People Project in association with Humane Animal Society (HAS) will conduct Pet Fest on February 9 with multiple events for pets in the city.

The Pet Fest will include Off-Leash Zone (play area for the pets), adoption camps led by HAS, games for pets, free consultations with veterinarians, vaccinations and de-worming, according to Megha Jose, founder of Pawsome People Project.

There will also be an ‘All-day Open Mic’ (an open cultural show) as part of the event.

The event will be held at Hindustan College of Arts and Science, Peelamedu, from 10 a.m. Entrance fee will be ₹ 100 per person.

“We are planning to install 30 to 35 stalls with pet food and pet products for sale,” she said.

Proceedings from the event would be used for medical care of street dogs including sterilisation and vaccination, Ms. Jose said.

Apart from the above events, the Pet Fest would also organise a fashion show for pets, for which participants must pay a separate registration fee of ₹ 500.

However, Ms. Jose said that the entrance fee of ₹ 100 would be reimbursed if the participants decided to adopt a pet participating in the fashion show.