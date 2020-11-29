Pet dog bites boy, owner arrested

SALEM

29 November 2020 22:14 IST

Police on Sunday arrested a man after his pet dog attacked a 16-year-old boy near Kannankuruchi on Sunday.

According to police, the boy suffered severe bite injuries. When the teenager's mother questioned this, the owner the of dog Prabhakar allegedly spoke in an indecent language, police said.

Based on complaint from the boy’s mother, Kannankuruchi police registered a case and arrested Prabhakar and remanded under various charges including for negligent handling of pet animal.

