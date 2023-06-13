Pet crematorium inaugurated at Seeranaickenpalayam in Coimbatore

June 13, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Rotary Club of Coimbatore SmartCity Small Animal Creamtorium near Sugarcane Breeding Institute in Seeranaickenpalayam here was inaugurated on Tuesday. It will officially begin operations from July.

Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan, and Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap inaugurated the facility.

According to the Rotary Club, the incinerator is fired by Liquified Petroleum Gas with a main firing chamber and an additional furnace with a secondary burner. It is fitted with a flubber to restrict any particles from being discharged into the air.

“This facility is the second of its kind in Tamil Nadu, the first being in Chennai,” a club member said.

Rotary Club of Coimbatore SmartCity president Aparna Sunku said, “There are a few more works to be done, after which a trial run will be conducted. The official work will begin in July. Until then, a few cases can be addressed considering the emergency.”

The Collector said, “Under the ‘Namakku Naame’ scheme, with support from the private organisation, the crematorium for dogs is constructed at ₹35 lakh. Pet owners will be charged for the process and the rates will be determined by the SPCA soon. Six dogs can be cremated in a day.”

“There are over a lakh stray dogs in the city. The public can notify the Coimbatore Corporation in case they identify dead stray dogs. The civic body will dispose of the animal scientifically through such facilities. Further, an estimation for similar services in rural areas will be done after assessing the local conditions, needs and land availability,” he added.