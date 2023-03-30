Pet crematorium in Coimbatore to be operational by May-end

March 30, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Works for a pet crematorium in Seeranaickenpalayam are under way and it was expected to be inaugurated by the end of May, said Aparna Sunku, president of the Rotary Club of Coimbatore Smart City. This will be the first-of-its-kind in Coimbatore and the second in the State after Chennai.

The 600-sq.ft. facility that was set to be operational in February was delayed as they had to make sure the approval from all fronts was availed of, said Ms. Aparna. The complex would have a waiting hall, a room for the incinerator, parking space for two-wheelers and four-wheelers, and a garden, she said.

She said, “We have shifted from an electric incinerator to a fuel-powered one. We also plan to add toilets on the premises.” She said the incinerator could cremate pets up to 40 kg and a maximum of six cremations could be done in a day.