June 12, 2023 05:28 pm | Updated 05:28 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A pet carnival and cat show will be held at Hindustan College on July 8 and 9.

Organised by Inde Pet Animals Welfare (iPAWS), the show aims to provide a platform to promote breeding programmes. iPAWS has also planned to host a pet carnival festival across Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

All participants would be provided with certificates, medals and trophies.