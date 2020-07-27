Perur temple elephant likely to be relocated

As the COVID-19 cases continue to be on the rise in Coimbatore, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department has been mulling the possibility of relocating the temple elephant of Perur Pateeswarar temple.

An HR&CE official privy to the development told The Hindu on Monday that the temple authorities sent a letter to R. Senthilvelavan, HR&CE Joint Commissioner for Coimbatore Zone, regarding the possibility of the relocation of elephant Kalyani. This was done in the wake of one of the mahouts being unable to attend to the elephant as the area was declared containment zone on Friday, the official said.

The 28-year-old female elephant is currently living in the elephant shed near the Perur Padithurai, where the second mahout is currently looking after it. “Nothing has been decided regarding the relocation yet,” the official said. Kalyani is healthy and has been regularly participating in the temple rituals, according to the official. Perur Patteeswarar temple continues to remain closed as part of the COVID-19 precautionary measures.