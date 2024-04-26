ADVERTISEMENT

Perur Pateeswarar Temple ‘prakaram’ coated with cooling paint

April 26, 2024 07:21 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Taking note of the difficulties faced by devotees in walking under hot sun on scorching stone slabs around the exterior of the sanctum sanctorum of Perur Pateeswarar Temple, the HR and CE Department has coated the ‘prakaram’ with blue cooling paint.

The department has also started distributing buttermilk at the Pateeswarar Temple, Marudamalai Subramania Swami Temple, Masaniamman Temple, Eachanari Vinayagar Temple, and Mettupalayam Vanabadrakaliamman Temple.

Buttermilk distribution is also done at the Koniamman Temple, Thandu Mariamman Temple, and the Ukkadam Lakshmi Narasimha Temple in the city, which are under the control of the department.

