Perur Pateeswarar temple elephant ‘Kalyani’ gets bathing pool

February 07, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Tamil Nadu Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) P.R. Sekar Babu on Tuesday inaugurated a bathing pool for the elephant of Perur Pateeswarar temple in Coimbatore.

Officials said that the HR & CE Department, following a government order, allocated ₹50 lakh for the construction of a bathing pool and a walking path for the elephant ‘Kalyani’. The temple management identified a 5.5-acre plot belonging to the shrine for setting up the facility and the work was completed in January this year. The bathtub is 10 metre wide, 10 metre long and 1.8 metre deep and will be filled only up to 4 feet (1.2 lakh litres of water) for bathing the jumbo. A walking path is also being constructed for the elephant in the area.

‘Kalyani’ was brought to the Perur temple in 1996 and is trained by her mahout Ravi. “The elephant bathes twice in the morning and evening in the temple complex. Many devotees visit the temple to see the elephant bathing,” the officials said.

“A total 29 elephants are being maintained in 27 temples in the State. So far, 25 bathtubs have been established and construction of two more is under way. Footpaths spanning over 300 metre have been paved with mud and clay. Food is provided as per medical experts’ advice and check-ups are conducted once in every 15 days,” the Minister told reporters.

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, Additional Commissioner of HR&CE Department Haripriya, Perur Municipality Chairman Annadurai and other officials took part.

Shiva Deekshai

Further, Santhalinga Adigalar and Kumaragurupara Swamigal presented Shiva Deekshai and certificates to 84 students studying at the Odhuvar School in the presence of Mr. Babu.

The Tamil Nadu government has set up 15 such institutes across the State to learn at all five levels and 210 students are studying there currently, the Minister said. “The Odhuvar School here was set up in September 2022 and 84 students received Deekshai’ on Tuesday ,” he said.