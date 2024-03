March 20, 2024 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Perur Aadheenam Seervalarseer Santhalinga Ramasamy Adikalar Trust, established in 2015, inaugurated the inpatient department at Perur Adikalar Hospitals on Wednesday.

Trust chairman Perur Aadheenam Santhalinga Maruthachala Adigalar said the hospital aims to serve the underprivileged and middle-class populace. Offering a wide range of medical services, i the hospital ensures 24x7 emergency care. The hospital also plans to conduct free medical camps periodically.