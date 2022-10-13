Perumpallam Canal development works to be completed by March 2023 in Erode

The Hindu Bureau ERODE
October 13, 2022 18:02 IST

Work is on to construct a retaining wall at Perumpallam canal in Erode. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

With 78% work to develop the Perumpallam canal being completed, the remaining work is expected to be over by the end of March 2023.

The canal runs for 12.5 k.m. and the Corporation, under the Smart City Mission, began work in December 2019 to develop the canal at ₹ 200.71 crore.

Work include desilting the canal, concrete lining, constructing retaining wall, constructing four bridges across the canal, constructing check dams, landscaping, creating green space and turning the place for recreation and social congregation. Also, space for cycling and walking tracks were also planned.

The renovation was divided into six packages and except for package four, work order was issued for other five packages and work began. However, due to COVDI-19 lockdown, the work was halted for over three months and resumed later.

Work under package four was delayed as people living in unauthorised structures along the canal have to be relocated to tenements at Chithode. Also, a writ petition was filed in the Madras High Court that delayed the execution of all the packages. Work resumed after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) lifted the ban.

A senior corporation engineer said that 78% to 80% works have been completed in five packages while package four has been expedited. The engineer said that all the works are expected to be completed by the end of March 2023.

