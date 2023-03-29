Perumpallam Canal development works to be completed by June

March 29, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - ERODE

The delay in removing encroachments on Perumpallam Canal has resulted in the extension of the project completion period and the officials are hopeful of finishing the work by June-end.

The work to develop the 12.15-km-long canal at ₹ 200.71 crore under the Smart City Mission began in December 2019. The development work includes desilting the canal, concrete lining, construction of retaining wall, check dams and four bridges across the canal, landscaping, creating green space, recreation facilities and space for cycling and walking.

The project was divided into six packages. Except for package 4, work order was issued for five packages. Package 4 comprised removal of 500 to 550 unauthorised houses along the canal. Following COVID-19 lockdown and writ petition in the Madras High Court, works were interrupted for a while. It was then planned to complete all the works by March 2023. But the delay in constructing tenements at Chithode and shifting residents from the unauthorised houses is delaying the package 4.

An engineer said that less than 60% works under package four have been completed so far. “Only after all the residents vacate their houses, further works could be taken up,” he said.

About 90% works in package 1, 2 and 6 were completed, and 75% works in package 3 and 5 were completed. The officials are hopeful of completing the project in three months.