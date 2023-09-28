Perumpallam Canal development works to be completed by December end

September 28, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - ERODE

About 70% of the work to develop the Perumpallam Canal has been completed while officials are hopeful of completing the project by the end of December 2023.

The 12.15-km-long canal runs from Kadirampatti, passes through the city and enters Cauvery River near Vendipalayam. Seepage from Lower Bhavani Project canal and rain is the source of water as it once served as an irrigation canal. However, over the years, due to poor maintenance, dumping of garbage and encroachments, the canal lost its glory and turned into a sewage canal. During the rainy season, water from the canal entered low-lying areas in many parts of the city, causing hardship to the residents.

Under the Smart Cities Mission, the Corporation began development works in December 2019 at ₹200.71 crore. Work includes desilting the canal, concrete lining, construction of retaining wall, check dams and four bridges across the canal, landscaping, creating green space, recreation facilities and space for cycling and walking. While most of the unauthorised structures along the canal were removed, less than 500 structures are yet to be removed.

At present, construction of concrete wall on both the sides of the canal was completed in areas where structures were removed. Rainwater harvesting structures were created at 327 spots while fencing was completed for 8.05 km. An engineer said four parks and 2.4-km length of service roads were being established. Bridges across the canal at Sengodampallam, 80 Feet Road and Karavaikal were also constructed.

Earlier, sewage from households and establishments were directly let into the canal. Priority was given to house service connection under the underground sewerage scheme so that treated water is let into the canal, the engineer added. “Works are scheduled to be completed by December end,” the official said.