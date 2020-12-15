Persons with spinal injuries seek specially designed vehicle

Stating that their demand for a specially designed scooter has been pending for over two years, causing immense hardship to them, members of Spinal Injured Persons Association have urged the district administration to provide the vehicles to them at the earliest.
In a petition submitted to the administration here on Monday, P. Manikandan, member of the general council of the association, said they had been raising their demand with the State Commissioner for Welfare of the Differently Abled Persons, Chennai, for over two years now. But, no steps had been taken so far, the petition said.
Five vehicle designs were tested at the Commissioner’s Office in Chennai and improvements were made by the private company that manufactured the vehicles.
Though a design was finally accepted on December 21, 2018, no steps were taken to distribute the vehicles to them. The petition also wanted pension for persons with spinal cord injuries hiked like the one prevailing in Andhra Pradesh, which was ₹ 5,000. The petition said complexities in mobility, functional disabilities and spinal cord injuries should be declared as multiple disabilities and should be properly evaluated and declared in the disability certificate.
The petition wanted the treatment for rehabilitation, surgery for heterotrophic ossification, pressure, ulcers, muscle contraction, urinary tract infection and colon incontinence included in the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath