Persons with spinal injuries seek specially designed vehicle

Stating that their demand for a specially designed scooter has been pending for over two years, causing immense hardship to them, members of Spinal Injured Persons Association have urged the district administration to provide the vehicles to them at the earliest.

In a petition submitted to the administration here on Monday, P. Manikandan, member of the general council of the association, said they had been raising their demand with the State Commissioner for Welfare of the Differently Abled Persons, Chennai, for over two years now. But, no steps had been taken so far, the petition said.

Five vehicle designs were tested at the Commissioner’s Office in Chennai and improvements were made by the private company that manufactured the vehicles.

Though a design was finally accepted on December 21, 2018, no steps were taken to distribute the vehicles to them. The petition also wanted pension for persons with spinal cord injuries hiked like the one prevailing in Andhra Pradesh, which was ₹ 5,000. The petition said complexities in mobility, functional disabilities and spinal cord injuries should be declared as multiple disabilities and should be properly evaluated and declared in the disability certificate.

The petition wanted the treatment for rehabilitation, surgery for heterotrophic ossification, pressure, ulcers, muscle contraction, urinary tract infection and colon incontinence included in the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme.